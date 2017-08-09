Huntington foots $20K bill for Trump visit

By COURTNEY HESSLER

The Herald-Dispatch

Even if the bill goes unpaid, Chambers said the city will recuperate much of the money lost with hotel and business taxes gained during a weeklong economic spark the city experienced in welcoming visitors and presidential staff who were in the city prior to the event for planning.

“Obviously when the president of the United States comes to your community, you want to do everything you can to ensure the visit goes smoothly,” he said.