Huntington faith community to offer substance abuse resource fair Tuesday

Trainings have focused on understanding the facts of the epidemic especially in Appalachia; humanizing those who have struggled with the disease; SBIRT, an evidence-based intervention; and community responses such as the Harm Reduction program. These trainings will culminate in a resource fair that will put a face to the helpers and promote connections between faith leaders and local supports.

Many local agencies and resources have been invited to attend including prevention and education supports; early intervention services; treatment and recovery services; and other community groups that can address the consequences for the individual or family who is struggling.

