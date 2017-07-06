Huntington-area organizations to discuss future of food access
Staff report
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — An event to bring local organizations and partners in the food movement together to discuss the future of food access in West Virginia has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, in Huntington.
The event is sponsored by Unlimited Future Inc., a not-for-profit microenterprise development center and business incubator.
“The basis of the program is that it works by providing a dollar-for-dollar match for SNAP-eligible households at the farmers market or at retail stores selling locally grown produce,” Boyd said. “Anyone who works in the fields of health, community development and outreach, local food or hunger relief are invited to join us for conversations about increasing the accessibility of local, farm-fresh food in Huntington and the surrounding areas.”
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Farm and will include Unlimited Future Inc., The Wild Ramp, Refresh Appalachia, the West Virginia Farmers Market Association, the Facing Hunger Foodbank, the Coalfield Development Corp. and others to engage in creating a “Double Up Food Bucks” program for the area, Boyd said. The program is aimed at increasing the affordability of local farm-fresh produce, increasing sales for farmers in the community and becoming a catalyst for economic growth in struggling areas, she said.
Boyd added that Unlimited Future was established in 1995 to supply the tools, resources and connections people need to improve their economic status.
In 2012, Unlimited Future incubated The Wild Ramp and now is working to expand market opportunities for farmers in the Huntington region, she said.
To register for the event, contact Boyd at courtney@unlimitedfuture.org by close of business Friday, July 7.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch