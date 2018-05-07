Human trafficking an ongoing concern, even in West Virginia

By RACHEL ELLIS

For The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The words “human trafficking” have generated a lot of buzz in West Virginia since January, when the Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office helped raise awareness of the issue.

In this series, we will examine the nuances of the human trafficking trade: its definitions, its controversies and its place in the lives of West Virginians.

Human trafficking, according to assistant U.S. Attorney General Andy Cogar, can boil down to three words: force, fraud or coercion. Cogar is co-chair of the West Virginia Taskforce on Human Trafficking.

Read the entire article: https://www.dominionpost.com/2018/05/05/human-trafficking-an-ongoing-concern-even-in-w-va/

See more of the series from The Dominion Post