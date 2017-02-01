House of Representatives halts stream buffer zone rule; rule now goes to the Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives voted today to pass a resolution cosponsored by U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., to stop the job-killing Obama stream buffer zone rule.

The House voted 228-194 to pass H.J. Res 38, a joint resolution of congressional disapproval to stop the stream buffer zone rule. The resolution now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration. If Congress votes to overturn the rule, it cannot be introduced again unless first authorized by Congress.

“The loss of a coal job and the closing of a coal mine affects us all. Its severance tax revenues help to fund our schools, pay for our police and fire departments, and put money in the coffers of our local governments. This rule would cost cities and counties $6.4 billion in tax revenue with the decline in coal mining. That means even more tough cuts,” Rep. Jenkins said on the House floor during debate on the resolution.

I’ve been fighting this misguided rule for years, miners have been fighting this rule for years, and states – bipartisan, Democrat and Republican – have been fighting this rule for years. Stopping this rule matters to West Virginians – to our miners, to our families, to our consumers.”

“Mr. Speaker, I rise in support of this resolution. Like so many folks, I’ve been fighting this misguided rule for years, miners have been fighting this rule for years, and states – bipartisan, Democrat and Republican – have been fighting this rule for years. Stopping this rule matters to West Virginians – to our miners, to our families, to our consumers.

“We produce 95 percent of our electricity from coal. It’s reliable and it’s affordable. Coal employs 20,000 West Virginians, and tens of thousands more make their living from related industries.

“The loss of a coal job and the closing of a coal mine affects us all. Its severance tax revenues help to fund our schools, pay for our police and fire departments, and put money in the coffers of our local governments. This rule would cost cities and counties $6.4 billion in tax revenue with the decline in coal mining. That means even more tough cuts.

“When we lose coal jobs, we lose other jobs as well. When coal families lose a paycheck, they aren’t able to buy goods and services like they used to. That hurts our small businesses, our shops, and our restaurants.

“It’s estimated that this rule would kill 281,000 coal jobs and jobs related in other fields. My state can’t afford to lose any more jobs, and I know that goes for other coal states.

“However, despite these facts and the objections of dozens of states, the Office of Surface Mining adopted a go-it-alone approach. They ignored input that contradicts their agenda. They withheld information on the rule and restricted states from reviewing it.

“Well, that ends today.

“I want to say thank you to Chairman Bishop, thank you to the House Natural Resources Committee, and the leadership of the House for their support of this resolution. Thank you Senator Capito and Leader McConnell for your leadership in the Senate. We also have the support of the White House on this resolution.

“With a simple majority vote of the House and Senate, we will end this rule and stop this job-killing, anti-coal agenda. I urge support of this joint resolution and yield back.”