House passes bill to dissolve Department of Education and the Arts

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed 60-36 Wednesday, for the second consecutive year, a bill to eliminate the state Department of Education and the Arts and the position of its secretary, Gayle Manchin, while moving its agencies to other departments.

Secretary Manchin is married to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is running for re-election this year.

All supporters of the bill (House Bill 4006) were Republicans, while all opponents were Democrats, save for Delegate Rupie Phillips, R-Logan.

Delegates Joe Canestraro, D-Marshall, Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, and Brad White, R-Kanawha, didn’t vote. The bill now heads to the Senate.

“I don’t care who the secretary is, I wouldn’t care if it’s the pope,” said Delegate Michael Folk, R-Berkeley. “Finally, we’re getting to see some things that need to be abolished from this government and I’m all for it.”

