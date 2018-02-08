House panel adds 2 percent raise to W.Va. teacher pay bill
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates Finance Committee on Wednesday amended a bill that would give teachers, service personnel and State Police troopers an increase in pay.
The committee unanimously passed an amended version of Senate Bill 267, which passed the Senate last Friday.
The Finance Committee’s version of the plan would provide teachers a 2 percent pay increase for the coming fiscal year, with 1 percent increases for each of the following three years. This is a modified version of Gov. Jim Justice’s original plan of 1 percent raises for each of the next five years.
House Finance Chairman Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, said the committee tried to balance the desire to give the best pay possible to public employees, while also being sure not to put too much pressure on future budgets.
