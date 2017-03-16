House OKs bill to close surplus property division

Staff reports

Charleston Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill Wednesday that would eliminate the state’s surplus property division, which disposes and sells off older state-government-owned equipment and vehicles.

Under the bill, individual state agencies would take over that responsibility in 2018. The state would hire an auction firm to sell retired state vehicles.

The legislation (HB2819) also requires agencies to report purchases of fixed assets that exceed $1,000 and computer equipment that costs more than $500. The reports would be made to an inventory system.

The state’s surplus equipment and vehicles are typically sold to the public, nonprofit groups and businesses.

In recent months, several state agencies have retired dozens of state-owned vehicles from their respective fleets.

The bill next moves to the House Finance Committee.

