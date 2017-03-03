House makes fentanyl possession a felony

By LACIE PIERSON

The Herald-Dispatch

All eight of the delegates representing portions of Cabell and Wayne counties voted in support of both bills. HB 2329 was approved by a vote of 95-3, with two members not voting.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Del. Cindy Frich, R-Monongalia, said she sponsored the bill after attempting to write grant proposals for Monongalia County, but she realized there was no reliable data to prove the need for federal funding against substance abuse in the state.