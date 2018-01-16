House judiciary passes bill that would create 100 single-member West Virginia districts

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would create 100 single-member districts following the U.S. Census in 2020 now will go before the House of Delegates.

The House Committee on the Judiciary passed Committee Substitute for House Bill 4002 in its Monday meeting following a lengthy debate on the findings of facts and an amendment to the bill.

Significant debate on the bill’s findings of fact consumed most of the meeting until Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, proposed an amendment to eliminate that portion, essentially shortening the bill to a paragraph. The committee passed the bill, voting along party lines.

Counsel for the committee explained the history of multi-member districts, saying these districts were inherited from Britain when the colonies were formed. Now, there are 10 states with multi-member districts with West Virginia as one of them, counsel said. The bill would change this so the state would have 100 single-member districts instead.

Democrats on the committee had several concerns with the bill, including whether it was appropriate to confine future Legislatures to this law. Others said multi-member districts represent one-person one-vote.

