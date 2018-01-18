House Education Committee passes resolution seeking to elect West Virginia school board members

By ANDREA LANNOM

CHARLESTON — A resolution seeking to put the state school board’s rule-making authority under the Legislature and calls for the election of state school board members passed out of committee Wednesday.

The House Committee on Education took up House Joint Resolution 103, a proposed constitutional amendment, which would require two-thirds of both chambers to pass. It then would go out to voters.

Part of the resolution would change the composition of the state Board of Education providing that six of the nine members would be elected with the remaining three appointed by the governor. The resolution also seeks to change board members’ term to six years, down from the current nine-year term.

Lawmakers debated the resolution for about an hour. Many of the concerns centered on politicizing the state school board and school curriculum.

The bill passed out of the education committee on a 13-8 vote with Delegates Jeff Campbell, D-Greenbrier; Ed Evans, D-McDowell; Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell; Rick Moye, D-Raleigh; Rodney Pyles, D-Monongalia; Ralph Rodighiero, D-Logan; Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha; and Robert Thompson, D-Wayne, among the no votes.

