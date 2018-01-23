House considers removing suits against the state from Kanawha

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates will vote Tuesday on whether to allow lawsuits against state entities to be filed outside of Kanawha County.

The House is set to vote on House Bill 2028 when the body reconvenes at 11 a.m.

Current law requires any lawsuits filed against the governor, any state officer or state agency to be filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

If the bill becomes law, West Virginians would have the option to file lawsuits against the state in the counties in which cause of legal action arose.

Those seeking to file a lawsuit against the state still would have the option to file in Kanawha County, if they so choose, according to the most recent version of the bill.

