The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Feb. 15 to require incumbent legislators to promptly disclose campaign fundraisers held during legislative sessions.

As amended in committee, HB 2319 requires a legislator running for legislative office who holds a fundraiser to disclose the event, the receipt of all contributions and the source and amounts of the gifts within five business days of the event.

The bill was sent to the House floor and is on first reading Feb. 16.

