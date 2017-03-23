House bill puts settlement money in general revenue

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill was introduced last week in the West Virginia House of Delegates which would require the Attorney General to put settlement money and recovered funds into the state’s general revenue fund.

House Bill 3062, sponsored by Delegate John Shott, R-Mercer, establishes the “Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act.” The text of the bill says the measure would allow for public accountability.

The bill also creates an Attorney General Litigation Fund for deposit of attorney fees and costs.

The bill has passed the House Judiciary Committee and is now in the House Finance Committee.

