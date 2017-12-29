Historic southern West Virginia country club — Black Knight — closes its doors after 89 years

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Black Knight Country Club, a historic facility in Beckley, closed its doors this week after 89 years.

Citing dwindling membership, competition from newer country clubs and the smaller 9-hole golf course at Black Knight, club owner Gov. Jim Justice Thursday said that he was forced to close.

“It breaks my heart, to tell you the truth,” said Justice, who purchased the club in 2011. “I bought Black Knight just from the standpoint it was really struggling and about to go down, and at the time I bought it, it was on the verge of going under.

“I can tell you that the people there, from the waitresses to the people that are answering the phones to the cooks, they’ve done a great job, and (general manager) Byrd White has tried in every way.”

