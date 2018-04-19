Hepatitis A cases in West Virginia linked to multistate outbreak
By LORI KERSEY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An outbreak of hepatitis A cases in Kanawha and Putnam counties has been linked to a multistate outbreak of the illness, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
About 28 cases of hepatitis A have been reported in Kanawha and Putnam since January, the health department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Health department officials recently received confirmation that four cases of the illness have been linked to outbreaks in California and Kentucky, said Janet Briscoe, director of epidemiology for the health department. Health officials suspect that all the cases reported in the area are linked to the national outbreak.
