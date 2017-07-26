Health care advocates protest outside Boy Scout Summit

By WENDY HOLDREN

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — More than a dozen health care advocates stood outside the main entrance of the Bechtel Summit Reserve Monday afternoon, urging Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to vote against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s important any time an elected official is visiting our state to remind them who they represent,” said Alex Gallo, chief organizer for West Virginia Citizen Action Group.

Gallo said she fears that Capito, who has expressed conflicting opinions on repealing the health care bill, will “side with Washington and not West Virginians.”

Six of the protesters, who stood just off the main highway, held signs reading “291,734 — the number of children in West Virginia on Medicaid/CHIP.” Another protestor held a sign with hashtag, “#SaveMeCapito.”

The group chanted, “Health care is a human right, not just for the rich and white!”

The youngest of the group, 10-year-old Jordan Harris, of Oak Hill, said she hopes Sen. Capito will vote “no” on the repeal.

“My grandfather has colon cancer, the same kind of cancer my great-grandmother had before she passed away.”

Her grandfather, Donald Harris, of Alabama, is dependent on Medicaid to meet his health care needs.

“I think nothing will happen unless people tell what they feel,” Harris added.

Another participant, Elliott Pritt, 27, said he would not be personally impacted by the loss of Medicaid expansion, nor would any of his immediate family members.

“I have private insurance. I’m an Air Force veteran and my wife is an RN. I’m here because if someone is hurting, we’re all hurting.”

If the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is repealed, more than 180,000 West Virginians are expected to lose health care coverage.

