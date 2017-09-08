Hardy County Circuit Clerk’s office goes paperless

Moorefield Examiner

For the past six years, the Hardy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has been keeping two sets of files – one paper and one electronic.

“We have been scanning since 2011,” Circuit Clerk Kim Hartman said. Every document that comes to this office is scanned into the electronic file before it goes to the paper files.”

“With the electronic system installed last week, the paper files will become a thing of the past. We are the 7th county in the state to go live,” Hartman said.

In the past, judges, attorneys and clients have brought paperwork, orders, motions, decrees, reports and restitution to the Circuit Clerk’s office. Now all of that will be done electronically.

“Attorneys will now upload or e-file their lawsuits and motions,” Hartman said. They will pay their filing fees with a credit card.”

“If the judge issues an order, it will come to us by email. If the attorneys have an email address on file, it will go directly to them. If the parties involved in the order have an email on file, it will automatically go to them as well. Information that is to go to the Probation Office will go electronically.”