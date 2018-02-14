Hancock BOE: Teachers’ pay needs increased

By STEVE RAPPACH

The Weirton Daily Times

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education passed a resolution Monday letting state officials know it believes a 1 percent raise for teachers isn’t enough.

The resolution asks the executive and legislative branches of the West Virginia state government to improve public employees’ compensation by providing for sufficient salary increases and to find a permanent revenue stream to fully fund the state’s Public Employees Insurance Agency.

The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Thursday to give teachers throughout the state pay raises of 1 percent annually for the next five years. On Tuesday, the House of Delegates voted to increase teacher pay 2 percent.