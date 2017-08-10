Your guide to Rails & Ales, the state’s largest beer fest
By DAVE LAVENDER
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The start of the college football season is just weeks away, but while the teams are out sweating away on the fields, you can get your tailgate training on this weekend.
Jay Fox, one of the organizers of Huntington’s annual beer festival, Rails & Ales, said while the weather is looking perfect (a high of 82 and sun) “there is a 100 percent chance of beer” on Saturday.
Here’s a guide to helping you navigate the world of beer, bands, brats and fun that will be found by the Ohio riverside in downtown Huntington.
WHERE: David Harris Riverfront Park in downtown Huntington (between 10th and 13th streets).
FORECAST: The event is held rain or shine, but the forecast looks clear with a high of 84 degrees (with a RealFeel of 92 degrees). Precipitation chance is 40 percent, with periods of clouds and sunshine. During the evening, the temps will drop into the 60s.
THE BEERS: Ace craft beer man Jeff McKay, who helps organize the fest and who owns Summit Beer Station on 9th Street in downtown, has helped the Better Beer Coalition reel in a record 250 craft beers and ciders from around the world. Go online at https://railsandales.com/breweries-beer/ to see the full list or download the Rails & Ales app. There will be physical maps handed out at the gate denoting where the specific breweries are located.
SIPPING THOSE CIDERS: For the first time Rails & Ales will have ciders, including those from Swilled Dog, out of Franklin, West Virginia; Hawk Knob, out of Lewisburg, West Virginia; Wyndridge Farm, out of Dallastown, Pennsylvania; Ace Cider, out of Sebastopol, California; and Sonoma Cider, out of Healdsburg, Calif.
WV BEERS: McKay said there are 19 state breweries at the fest with a half-dozen of those new to Huntington this year. Check out old favorites such as Big Timber out of Elkins, which is bringing the most of any in-state brewery with nine brews, as well as new breweries to Rails & Ales such as Brewstel, out of Elkins, Berkeley Springs Brewing Co. out of Berkeley Springs, Pubstomper from Morgantown and the just-opened Weathered Ground, out of Cool Ridge. The closest brewery to Huntington, Bad Shepherd Beer Co. (formerly Charleston Brewing Co.) will be bringing five brews.
THEY BREWED WHAT? Looking for some sips on the wild side? Check out Belgian Brouwerij De Brabandere and its Petrus Sour Passion Fruit Wild Ale. Country Boy, out of Lexington, will have a Ghost Gose, a Cherry American Wild Ale and a Pineapple Saison. Stop by the Delaware-based Dogfish Head truck to try SeaQuench Ale, a unique session sour quencher made with lime peel, black lime and sea salt.
Founders Brewing Co., known for its All Day IPA, will offer its Backwoods Bastard, an 11.2 percent Scotch Ale. Goodwood Brewing, out of Louisville, is bringing a Hemp Gose, while Lexington Brewing Co. will have Kentucky Vanilla Cream Ale.
Olde Saratoga, out of Saratoga Springs, New York, will pour one of the few spice beers at the fest: Saratoga Spiced Ale. Fans of Thin Mint cookies should try Southern Tier’s Imperial Stout, Thick Mint.
TICKETS: While VIP tickets to this year’s fest are sold out, $40 general admission tickets are still available for both the afternoon (noon to 4 p.m.) and evening (6 to 10 p.m.) sessions. Tickets can be purchased online. Links to the purchase site will be available on the festival website, www.railsandales.com, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/railsandalesfestival, or at the gate for $50. There will be no refunds for tickets purchased. Additionally, anyone who attends the event must have a ticket, a photo ID and be over 21 years of age.
THE BANDS: Since Rails & Ales has been at Harris Riverfront Park, the fest has utilized the amphitheater for live music, while having all of the beer vendors spread along the top of the park on both sides of the 10th Street entrance. This year, the stage is being moved up to the festival, just east of the main bathroom building for the park. Entertainment will include locally based funk band The M.F.B., hometown indie rockers Ona, the genre-blending trumpet-slathered college pop rock of The Dividends and veteran club DJ Charlie Brown Superstar.
THE GRUB: Food vendors include Asian Fusion, Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten, Black Sheep Burrito & Brews, Christopher’s Eats, Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill, Fireside Grille, Gil’s Pit Beef, La Famiglia, The Peddler, River & Rail Bakery and Southside Sliders.
GETTING CRAFTY WITH IT: Artisan and merchandise vendors include Antique Pet Photos, Art By Brandy Jefferys, Brand Yourself, Folk Life, Full Circle Ceramic, Hound Dog Snackery, JP Owens Art, LaFontaine’s Tobacco & Wine Shop, Made In West Virginia, One Eyed Cat Crafts, Pencils and Pastels by Lisa Harrison, Rails & Ales Merchandise, Studio13, The Razor and Shear, The Red Caboose and Wild for WV.
TIPS FROM FESTIVAL ORGANIZERS: There is no re-entry. No minors will be admitted, and strollers are not allowed into the festival area. Small children must be carried by a parent at all times. Folding chairs and blankets may be used only in grassy areas along the river. Animals are not allowed in the festival with the exception of ADA-recognized service animals. You can bring a backpack to carry purchases and you can bring a refillable water bottle, but there are no refilling stations. There is complimentary bottled water.
- Take cash. There is no ATM at the riverbank, and no re-entry is permitted.
- Take a photo ID. Police will be on the premises, and attendees will be checked and banded at the gate.
- There are a number of parking garages and parking lots within a few blocks of Harris Riverfront Park. In addition, metered parking is free on the weekends. Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be closed from 10th to 13th streets.
- Travel safely. Ask a friend to drop you off and pick you up. Other options include Uber (Rails & Ales has a $5-off code: EGNNSBX); M&M Designated Drivers, who will drive your car home for you (call 304-544-3053 or 304-962-5520); city buses or a cab. If you need further assistance getting home, just ask any volunteer or a representative of the Huntington Police Department.
- Dress smart. Consider wearing a hat and sunscreen.
