Your guide to Huntington-area Fourth of July-related events

, 5 to 10 p.m. today, Harris Riverfront Park. Event features country music concerts with Granger Smith, Kala DeHart and Rivertown, and Stephanie Quayle, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Free tickets are available at all West Virginia and Kentucky Tri-State McDonald’s and a host of other Tri-State spots. Go online at www.937thedawg.com to see the full list of outlets. Tickets are $5 at the gate.