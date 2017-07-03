Your guide to Huntington-area Fourth of July-related events

Staff report

The Herald Dispatch

Dawg Dazzle, 5 to 10 p.m. today, Harris Riverfront Park. Event features country music concerts with Granger Smith, Kala DeHart and Rivertown, and Stephanie Quayle, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Free tickets are available at all West Virginia and Kentucky Tri-State McDonald’s and a host of other Tri-State spots. Go online at , 5 to 10 p.m. today, Harris Riverfront Park. Event features country music concerts with Granger Smith, Kala DeHart and Rivertown, and Stephanie Quayle, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Free tickets are available at all West Virginia and Kentucky Tri-State McDonald’s and a host of other Tri-State spots. Go online at www.937thedawg.com to see the full list of outlets. Tickets are $5 at the gate.

Backyard Dixie Jazz Stompers and Greater Huntington Symphonic Band, 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Barboursville Park Amphitheatre. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a double shot of patriotic tunes for free.