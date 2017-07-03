Your guide to Huntington-area Fourth of July-related events
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Here’s a look at Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks displays across the region. Email your Fourth of July events to news@herald-dispatch.com.
Summer Motion, through Tuesday, June 30-July 4, Ashland Central Park and Ashland Riverfront Park. The annual summer festival includes a carnival, games, 10K race, vendors, basketball skills challenge and more. The festival ends Tuesday, July 4, with a concert featuring country hitmakers Lonestar as well as Lawrence County, Kentucky, native Kelsie May. The evening ends with fireworks. Find more information at http://summermotion.com.
Village of Barboursville Fourth of July Block Party, 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Downtown Barboursville hosts a street fair-style block party with food trucks, face painting, inflatables, cornhole, a dunking booth and more fun. A bake sale will benefit local Little League teams. Fireworks cap the evening.
Holiday events at Camden Park, July 4-8. Tuesday, July 4, find a special edition of the park’s Children’s Festival featuring music by Steve Free, a balloon artist and more. Thursday and Friday, July 6-7, the park kicks off its Hot Summer Nights concert series with performances by the Nashville trio, The Howlin’ Brothers. Camden Park’s annual fireworks show is set for Saturday, July 8, at dark. More information can be found online at www.camdenpark.com.
City of Hurricane Independence Day Celebration, 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Hurricane City Park. The event features a parade on Main Street at 4 p.m., followed by fun at the park including inflatables, kids’ games, face painting, a petting zoo and more. Zack Shelton and 64 to Grayson will perform from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The Sheetz Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place at 7:30 p.m., and then Cody Wickline of “The Voice” fame will take the stage at 8 p.m. Fireworks follow at 10 p.m. Visit www.hurricanewv.com for additional information and updates.
