Group protests Jenkins’ health care vote
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — About two dozen people gathered outside of U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins’ office at the federal building in Huntington to demonstrate Monday evening against his voting record.
“Evan Jenkins voted in favor of the AHCA (American Health Care Act), which we believe is a vote against keeping many people covered with health insurance,” said Barbara Garnett of Huntington. “He needs to hear what we think about the House voting to legalize discrimination and make us all pre-existing conditions.”
Garnett, who is with the Women’s March on Washington West Virginia, said Jenkins, R-W.Va., needs to hear citizens’ concerns.
Jeanette Rowsey, of Huntington, is also a member of Women’s March and was representing Tri-State Indivisible at the demonstration.
“We are expressing our outrage at Evan Jenkins vote to repeal the ACA (Affordable Care Act),” Rowsey said.
The U.S. House last week voted to approve the Republicans’ American Health Care Act in what the GOP controlled House considers the first step in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, which was enacted during the presidency of Barack Obama. The bill now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration.
Rowsey and other women held up signs that told a poem of protest against Jenkins.
The group also called for Jenkins to host town hall meetings in the communities he represents.
“We have requested them several times, but the only politician to have a town hall meeting was Joe Manchin,” Rowsey said.
Jenkins responded to the demonstration in an email.
“Free speech is a cherished constitutional right that must be allowed and protected, and that includes robust debate on important policy issues. I appreciate hearing the thoughts and concerns of all of the residents of the Third Congressional District,” Jenkins said in the email. “My staff and I have held hundreds of constituent meetings, town halls and district office events in my first two years in Congress, including dozens of mobile office hours a month in towns across the Third District and a recent town hall in Lincoln County. I also conduct telephone town halls to hear from residents during times when Congress is in session.”
See more from The Herald-Dispatch