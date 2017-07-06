Greenbrier experience is meaningful for ex-Herd golfer Christian Brand

By DAVID WALSH

The Herald-Dispatch

Brand convinced Greenbrier Classic officials he deserved the good fortune with his recent play on the Web.com Tour. He tied for 17th in the Rex Hospital Open and BMW Charity Pro-Am. The past three weeks he missed cuts by one, two and one shots.

Architect Keith Foster came into handle the restoration. Kelly Shumate, course superintendent, and his staff put in countless man hours to get the course ready for the tournament.