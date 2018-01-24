Latest News:
Governor’s Chief of Staff offers legislative update for attendees at IOGA WV meeting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mike Hall, chief of staff for Governor Jim Justice, provided an update on legislation that could impact the natural gas industry today during the 2018 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.

Mike Hall, chief of staff for Governor Jim Justice, left, is welcomed by Brett Loflin of Northest Natural Energy during the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia meeting at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston. WVPA Photo.

Hall, filling in for Governor, addressed the inventory tax, co-tenancy and other issues of specific interest to the IOGA WV audience.

U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., is the featured speaker this afternoon.

Here is today complete schedule.

 

9:00 a.m.                   Governor Jim Justice                                                           Ballroom

9:20 p.m.                   IOGAWV Update

                                    Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV

9:40 a.m.                   Mark Pierce, President

                                    Nytis Exploration/Carbon Natural Gas Co.

10 a.m.                   Jon Farmer, President and CEO

It was a full house at today’s Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia meeting at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston. WVPA Photo.

                                    Arsenal Resources

10:20 a.m.                   Taxes, Taxes, Taxes!

                                    Don Nestor, CPA, Arnett Carbis Toothman

10:40 a.m.                   Morning Coffee Break

 

10:55 a.m.                   IOGAWWV Sponsored Mapping Program (Title Maps)

                                    Douglas C. McElwee, TitleMaps.com

11:10 a.m.                   Joe Bastardi

                                    WeatherBELL Analytics, LLC

11:30 a.m.                   Break                                                                         Foyer C-D

12:00 Noon                 Membership Luncheon                                            Ballroom

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards

U.S. Rep. David McKinley

                                             Presented by:

James Martin, Chief, Office of Oil and Gas

Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV

Maribeth Anderson, President, WVONGA

12:50 p.m                    Karen Alderman Harbert, President and CEO     Ballroom

  1. S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute

1:10 p.m.                   Federal Tax Legislation
Bob Kiss, Partner, Bowles Rice

 

1:25 p.m.                   Appalachian Storage Hub                                        Ballroom

Congressman David B. McKinley

Brian J. Anderson, Director, WVU Energy Institute

Steven Hedrick, President & CEO, MATRIC

Kevin DiGregorio, Executive Director, Chemical Alliance Zone, Moderator

2:15 p.m.                   Afternoon Coffee Break

 

2:30 p.m.                   James W. Crews, VP of Northeast Development 

                                    Marathon/MarkWest

2:50 p.m.                   Shale Crescent USA – Where We Have Been and Where We are Going

                                    Jerry James, Vice President, Shale Crescent USA, and President, Artex Oil

3:10 p.m                    BrickStreet Association Program

                                    Lisa Teel, Manager, Agency Services, BrickStreet Insurance

3:30 p.m.                   Legislative Update

                                    Phil Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale        

 

3:50 p.m.                   Q&A

 

                                    ADJOURN

