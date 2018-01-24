Governor’s Chief of Staff offers legislative update for attendees at IOGA WV meeting in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mike Hall, chief of staff for Governor Jim Justice, provided an update on legislation that could impact the natural gas industry today during the 2018 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.
Hall, filling in for Governor, addressed the inventory tax, co-tenancy and other issues of specific interest to the IOGA WV audience.
U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., is the featured speaker this afternoon.
Here is today complete schedule.
9:00 a.m. Governor Jim Justice Ballroom
9:20 p.m. IOGAWV Update
Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV
9:40 a.m. Mark Pierce, President
Nytis Exploration/Carbon Natural Gas Co.
10 a.m. Jon Farmer, President and CEO
Arsenal Resources
10:20 a.m. Taxes, Taxes, Taxes!
Don Nestor, CPA, Arnett Carbis Toothman
10:40 a.m. Morning Coffee Break
10:55 a.m. IOGAWWV Sponsored Mapping Program (Title Maps)
Douglas C. McElwee, TitleMaps.com
11:10 a.m. Joe Bastardi
WeatherBELL Analytics, LLC
11:30 a.m. Break Foyer C-D
12:00 Noon Membership Luncheon Ballroom
Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards
Presented by:
James Martin, Chief, Office of Oil and Gas
Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV
Maribeth Anderson, President, WVONGA
12:50 p.m Karen Alderman Harbert, President and CEO Ballroom
- S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute
1:10 p.m. Federal Tax Legislation
Bob Kiss, Partner, Bowles Rice
1:25 p.m. Appalachian Storage Hub Ballroom
Congressman David B. McKinley
Brian J. Anderson, Director, WVU Energy Institute
Steven Hedrick, President & CEO, MATRIC
Kevin DiGregorio, Executive Director, Chemical Alliance Zone, Moderator
2:15 p.m. Afternoon Coffee Break
2:30 p.m. James W. Crews, VP of Northeast Development
Marathon/MarkWest
2:50 p.m. Shale Crescent USA – Where We Have Been and Where We are Going
Jerry James, Vice President, Shale Crescent USA, and President, Artex Oil
3:10 p.m BrickStreet Association Program
Lisa Teel, Manager, Agency Services, BrickStreet Insurance
3:30 p.m. Legislative Update
Phil Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale
3:50 p.m. Q&A
ADJOURN