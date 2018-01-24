Governor’s Chief of Staff offers legislative update for attendees at IOGA WV meeting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mike Hall, chief of staff for Governor Jim Justice, provided an update on legislation that could impact the natural gas industry today during the 2018 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.

Hall, filling in for Governor, addressed the inventory tax, co-tenancy and other issues of specific interest to the IOGA WV audience.

U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., is the featured speaker this afternoon.

Here is today complete schedule.

9:00 a.m. Governor Jim Justice Ballroom

9:20 p.m. IOGAWV Update

Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV

9:40 a.m. Mark Pierce, President

Nytis Exploration/Carbon Natural Gas Co.

10 a.m. Jon Farmer, President and CEO

Arsenal Resources

10:20 a.m. Taxes, Taxes, Taxes!

Don Nestor, CPA, Arnett Carbis Toothman

10:40 a.m. Morning Coffee Break

10:55 a.m. IOGAWWV Sponsored Mapping Program (Title Maps)

Douglas C. McElwee, TitleMaps.com

11:10 a.m. Joe Bastardi

WeatherBELL Analytics, LLC

11:30 a.m. Break Foyer C-D

12:00 Noon Membership Luncheon Ballroom

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards

Presented by:

James Martin, Chief, Office of Oil and Gas

Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV

Maribeth Anderson, President, WVONGA

12:50 p.m Karen Alderman Harbert, President and CEO Ballroom

S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute

1:10 p.m. Federal Tax Legislation

Bob Kiss, Partner, Bowles Rice

1:25 p.m. Appalachian Storage Hub Ballroom

Congressman David B. McKinley

Brian J. Anderson, Director, WVU Energy Institute

Steven Hedrick, President & CEO, MATRIC

Kevin DiGregorio, Executive Director, Chemical Alliance Zone, Moderator

2:15 p.m. Afternoon Coffee Break

2:30 p.m. James W. Crews, VP of Northeast Development

Marathon/MarkWest

2:50 p.m. Shale Crescent USA – Where We Have Been and Where We are Going

Jerry James, Vice President, Shale Crescent USA, and President, Artex Oil

3:10 p.m BrickStreet Association Program

Lisa Teel, Manager, Agency Services, BrickStreet Insurance

3:30 p.m. Legislative Update

Phil Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale

3:50 p.m. Q&A

ADJOURN