Governor signs bill eliminating West Virginia state film tax credit

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has signed legislation that eliminates the West Virginia Film Tax Credit.

The bill preserves rights to all previously issued film tax credits and winds down operations of the West Virginia Film Office, transferring some duties to the Division of Tourism.

The bill is effective from passage, which was Jan. 26.

“We recognized that the West Virginia Film Tax Credit program was not performing the way that it should and the right thing to do was move in another direction,” Justice said in a Monday news release. “Tourism has advised us without question that these funds will be better spent somewhere else.

