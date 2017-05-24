Governor reintroduces legislation to sell Hopemont

By THERESA MARTHEY

The Preston County News & Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice announced that he is adding six pieces of legislation to the special session. One of the proposed pieces of legislation is a House of Delegates Bill reintroducing the sell Hopemont Hospital.

The bill has been drafted and submitted Tuesday, according to a press release from Governor Justice’s office, but as of 4 p.m. today had not been introduced onto the House floor.

The press release states, “As a result of meeting with lawmakers and stakeholders, Governor Justice amended the special session proclamation to include the following bills:

A bill relating to DHHR and the Health Care Authority; a bill relating to the sale of DHHR operated hospitals; a bill relating to physician assistants; a bill relating generally to tax procedures; a bill relating to county levy rates and public school support; a bill relating to volunteer fire fighter workers compensation; a bill enacting a state budget for FY 2018.”

See more from The Preston County News & Journal