Governor orders additional road safety actions following fatal construction zone crashes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is calling for additional road safety actions following fatal crashes in a construction zone in Putnam County.

Justice directed Secretary of Transportation Tom Smith and State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill to go above federal safety standards wherever possible and also focus stronger on enforcement.

“We need to do more,” Justice said in the release. “Our hearts go out to the families involved in these tragic accidents along the interstate. I have instructed Secretary Smith and Colonel Cahill to immediately look at what steps they can take to make sure we are doing everything we possibly can to make our interstates and work zones safe for all motorists as well as those working on the job sites.”

