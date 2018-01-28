Governor Justice: Tourism professionals must show West Virginia to the world

WVPA Staff Report

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Calling on tourism professionals attending the 8th Annual West Virginia Hospitality University to be “players” in making the state’s tourism industry more successful, Gov. Jim Justice said he is “passionate” about building the tourism industry in West Virginia and is with them in the effort.

Noting his experience with operating The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, Justice said he now wants to serve as a “coach” and has the experience and vision to know the value of tourism.

“No one will support your industry more than me. No one will believe in it more than me. … Tourism is absolutely a real opportunity within this state, and we (the Justice administration) believe it enough now to put a little bit of our money where our mouth is,” Justice said, adding tourism “has so much to bring to this state.”

Bringing out a little news of his own, Justice said state tourism officials will soon unveil a new advertising slogan for the state; however, he provided no details.

Justice said he is asking the West Virginia Legislature for $20 million for a tourism marketing budget because the return on investment on tourism advertising is $8 for every $1 invested.

The 2017 Roads to Prosperity bond program to improve West Virginia’s roads — including those to the state’s tourism facilities — and this year’s $20 million budget request are “tools” to help the “players” in the tourism industry succeed.