Governor hoping for compromise on energy bills prior to legislative session
By RUSTY MARKS
The State Journal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two days of discussion between state government officials, members of the state’s oil and natural gas industry and landowner rights advocates broke up Thursday with no consensus on what energy bills the Legislature should consider when it goes into regular session Jan. 10.
But at least all sides are being heard in the debate, participants said.
“This was a concerted effort to bring parties together by the governor,” said Jason Webb, lobbyist for the West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association.
Lawmakers are expected to consider legislation that would provide for lease integration, a co-tenancy proposal and oil and gas tax reform.
