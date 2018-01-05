Governor hoping for compromise on energy bills prior to legislative session

By RUSTY MARKS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two days of discussion between state government officials, members of the state’s oil and natural gas industry and landowner rights advocates broke up Thursday with no consensus on what energy bills the Legislature should consider when it goes into regular session Jan. 10.

But at least all sides are being heard in the debate, participants said.

“This was a concerted effort to bring parties together by the governor,” said Jason Webb, lobbyist for the West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association.

Gov. Jim Justice called the parties together for talks in hopes of reaching a compromise on proposed oil and gas legislation prior to the regular session.

Lawmakers are expected to consider legislation that would provide for lease integration, a co-tenancy proposal and oil and gas tax reform.

