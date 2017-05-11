Governor goes hunting with Don Trump Jr., discusses issues facing state

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice went turkey hunting and trout fishing with the son of president Donald Trump, saying they discussed issues facing the state and nation.

In the Wednesday news release, Justice said the visit to Greenbrier and Monroe counties was a marketing opportunity to show what West Virginia has to offer and also an opportunity to keep lines of communication open with Trump and his administration.

The news release said Justice has become friends with the Trump family over the years.

“Don Jr. is a real hunter and a great fisherman,” Justice said in the release. “We share a real love of the outdoors and it was an honor to show him just a small part of the natural beauty of our state. We talked about the enormous potential of West Virginia and how we have opportunities to create jobs. The Trumps care deeply about our people and I look forward to working with the White House to get federal resources here to help our state in a number of different areas.”

