Governor-elect Justice taps John Myers for Secretary of Administration

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Governor-elect Jim Justice has selected John Myers to serve as secretary of the Department of Administration.

Myers is currently the acting director of the West Virginia Lottery. Before he started his career in public service, Myers was the manager of corporate administration for Toyota Motor Manufacturing Buffalo, West Virginia.

Myers graduated from The Ohio State University with a business degree. He’s previously served as the chairman of Board of Directors for the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and as president of the Point Pleasant and Logan Lions Club.

“John Myers’ dedication to public service and his love our state make him a great choice for secretary of the Department of Administration,” said Governor-elect Jim Justice. “John just won’t keep the trains running on time, he will help my team make government operate more like a business. He has the experience in the private sector and public sector to really make government function more efficiently.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue my service to the people of West Virginia and to be part of the team the Governor-elect is building,” said Myers. “In my new role I want to help the taxpayers by making government run more cost effective. It will take innovative ideas to achieve the Governor-elect’s goal of making West Virginia number one and I am ready to help him in every way.”