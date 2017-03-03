Governor backing bills changing Herbert Henderson office

By RUSTY MARKS

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he’s behind twin bills in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates that would rename the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and set up a pilot project aimed at targeting poverty on the West Side of Charleston.

The legislation, introduced in the Senate as Senate Bill 425 and in the House as House Bill 2724, would rename the office of minority affairs as the Herbert Henderson Office of Inclusion. The bills also would create an economic development pilot program for Charleston’s West Side.

“The mission of my office is to help spread opportunity to every corner of West Virginia,” said Bill White, minority affairs office director. “We want to retool and lay the groundwork for a brighter future and a more inclusive West Virginia. Governor Justice is committed to rebuilding underserved communities like the West Side of Charleston, and that’s why this pilot project to combat poverty is a critical piece of legislation.”

“Dr. White presented me with the idea to retool his office and work to make our state welcoming to all people, and it is a tremendous idea,” Justice said. “I want all West Virginians to have a fair shot at success, and want to make our state the top choice of people and businesses looking to relocate.

“The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs has done outstanding work, and under Dr. White’s leadership it will make WV a more inclusive destination for job seekers, tourists, and West Virginians who want to help transform our state,” Justice said.

The Senate bill was referred to the Senate committee on government organization, while the House version is in the committee on political subdivisions.

