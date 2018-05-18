By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the state prepares to put up for sale about $800 million in general obligation bonds for larger projects of the Roads to Prosperity program, Gov. Jim Justice announced the creation of a bond sale and an investor relations site.

Found at investorrelations.wv.gov, the governor said the bonds carry a strong rating by Moody’s S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings and have maturities ranging from one to 25 years.

Among the information housed on the site is a list of West Virginia bond offerings, the state’s credit ratings and a step-by-step process to purchasing West Virginia bonds.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/governor-announces-bond-sales-and-investor-relations-website/article_00c6a5cd-3de4-5b33-81d9-3301dc7127f0.html

See more from The Register-Herald