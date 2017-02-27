Gov. Justice spells out budget proposal

Release from the Office of Gov. Jim Justice: CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After weeks of no action from the West Virginia Legislature on the budget, Gov. Jim Justice put forward a new budget plan to solve the budget crisis and create jobs. Justice stressed that he wants to balance the budget without crippling the state, and create immediate jobs in West Virginia. “It’s pitiful if we get to the point where we need to have a special session on the budget,” said Gov. Justice. “While others are throwing rocks, I’m coming up with solutions to create jobs and balance the budget. We are already twenty days into the session; I’ve come up with a budget and I’ve heard some criticism, but I haven’t heard any alternatives.” VIDEO: Watch the Governor’s presentation on his new plan to balance the budget and grow 48,000 jobs. Governor Justice added, “The most important thing anyone in Charleston can do is to pass a budget that puts us on a pathway to prosperity. My plan will do that and grow 48,000 new jobs.” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD BUDGET DOCUMENTS.