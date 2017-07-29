Gov. Justice: State resources, personnel have been dispatched to assist flood victims

First responders from across the state, National Guard, Division of Highways personnel are on the scene in affected areas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “We are extremely saddened and deeply concerned for all West Virginians that are experiencing flooding and damage right now,” said Gov. Justice. “We have mobilized our National Guard and Highways personnel and they are assisting other first responders from across the state to make sure our citizens in these affected areas are being kept safe and out of harm’s way. Numerous evacuations have and are continuing to take place and as of right now no fatalities or serious injuries have been reported-and we want to keep it that way.

“I of all people know how terrible these situations can be after experiencing the tragedy of the flooding in West Virginia during June 2016,” Gov. Justice added. “But West Virginians are strong people and in this time of need we will do everything we can to aid our neighbors. After the waters recede we will work with them to begin clean-up and start the recovery process from this horrible devastation.

“I urge all West Virginians to join Cathy and I as we continue to pray for the safety and well-being of all of our citizens that have been impacted by this flooding.”

From Carrie Jones, communications specialist, WVDOH:

Flooding Update:

7/29/2017 @ 4:00 p.m.

District 6

Brooke County

NOW OPEN: Hukill Run, CR 30, closed due to high water

WV 67 to Campground closed due to high water

Castlemans Run, CR 32, closed for high water and trees down

Pierce Run, CR 20, closed due to high water

Lazears Run, CR 30/1, closed due to high water

District 4

Marion County

New Reports

US 19 near Hutchison Bridge closed

NOW CLEAR: 3 slides on CR 11, Flaggy Meadow Road

Remaining Closures

US 19, Hawkinberry Hollow Road, closed due to flooding

WV 73 near Boothsville Apartments is closed

Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Road

WV 91 outside Mannington is closed

Various routes in town of Rachel blocked by high water

US 250 CLOSED in Mannington

Slide on CR 60 near Bentons Ferry Bridge

Rock slide on Mount Zion Road

73/73 North near Boothsville road blocked by water.

Harrison County:

New Reports

Hardesty Run Road washed out, repairs underway

Crews report water starting to recede in most areas

Remaining Closures

Mon Power reporting rock slide on WV 58

Tree down on Turtle Tree Fork

Flooding on CR 3 in Wyatt, Peoria road.

WV 20 just past Gregors Run closed

Citizen reported tree on power lines Gypsy Hollow Rd.

Citizen reported Hardesty Run Road caved in, not passable by vehicle

CR 4, Margarette Road, rock slide

Road closed due to flooding at Crooked Run and Gregory Run.

Doddridge County:

Nutter Fork – CO 28 – Berm washed and undercut pavement, multiple culverts plugged

Chipps Run – CO 24 – Closed, washed out

Canton Run – CO 14 – Closed washed out with pavement removed

Knights Run – CO 24 – Water Damage

Garland Lane – CO 23/3 – Impassable

Franks Run – CO 6 – Water Damage

Nazarath Farm – CO 55/8 – Water Damage

Elkhorn Run – CO 55/14 – Water Damage

Ralph’s Run – 12 & 12/1 – Water Damage

Little Buck Run – CO 66 – Water Damage

Rush Run – CO 64 – Water Damage

Falling Timber – CO 68 & 70 – Water Damage

Rube Leggett – CO 40 – Water Damage

Riggins Run – CO 5 – Water Damage

Monongalia County:

Birch Hollow Road near Sky View Apartments – debris under bridge causing water to run on road

NOW OPEN: WV 7 west near Wadestown

CR 59 Dents Run Westover- standing water

Tree down on Rt 7 near Greer Limestone

County Rt 49 @ Dents Run and Granville Closed due to high water.

CR 41 Little Indian Creek Rd, CR 73 and 19 South toward Marion County all have trees down.

CR 76 Large tree blocking road

WV 7 @ Sabraton – standing water

CR 11 Wadestown Closed- High Water

CR 14 Wadestown Closed- High Water

CR 39/01 Blacks Run Closed- High Water

WV 7 east at Greer – Large Trees in roadway

CR 73 Trees and Debris

Trees and Debris on US 19 south toward Marion County. Gravel road scour and general damage throughout the County.

Taylor County:

Trees down on Greg Rd at intersection of Girl Scout Rd

Tree down on Iron Town Rd. 3.5 miles out. Crews cannot reach it until water subsides.

CR 44/8 Grand Street possibly washed out under road. Waiting for water to recede.

Riverside Drive CR 40 rock slide. Crews working to clear slide and unplug culvert.

96 Hollow Road-gravel bases road washed out. Two homes in that location. Citizens can exit in opposite direction until crews can repair road.

Preston County:

New Reports

Route 106, Bucklick Road, culvert washed out and road closed

Remaining Closures

Slide on WV 7 at 14.48 Mile Post

Route 26/26, Irona Snider Road, washed out

Slide on River Road at Pringle Tree Road reportedly blocking entire road

Tree in road on Beech Run in Albright

Route 51 Salt Lick Road closed due to high water

US 50 at intersection of WV 92 road closed due to high water

Route 7/2,Mckinney Cave, closed due to high water

Route 45/1 Crane school washed out

Route29/3 Jackie Brown washed out

Route 29/1 washed out

Citizen reported concrete washed out from old bridge base on old Tunnelton Road