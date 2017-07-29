Gov. Justice: State resources, personnel have been dispatched to assist flood victims
First responders from across the state, National Guard, Division of Highways personnel are on the scene in affected areas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “We are extremely saddened and deeply concerned for all West Virginians that are experiencing flooding and damage right now,” said Gov. Justice. “We have mobilized our National Guard and Highways personnel and they are assisting other first responders from across the state to make sure our citizens in these affected areas are being kept safe and out of harm’s way. Numerous evacuations have and are continuing to take place and as of right now no fatalities or serious injuries have been reported-and we want to keep it that way.
“I of all people know how terrible these situations can be after experiencing the tragedy of the flooding in West Virginia during June 2016,” Gov. Justice added. “But West Virginians are strong people and in this time of need we will do everything we can to aid our neighbors. After the waters recede we will work with them to begin clean-up and start the recovery process from this horrible devastation.
“I urge all West Virginians to join Cathy and I as we continue to pray for the safety and well-being of all of our citizens that have been impacted by this flooding.”
From Carrie Jones, communications specialist, WVDOH:
Flooding Update:
7/29/2017 @ 4:00 p.m.
District 6
Brooke County
-
NOW OPEN: Hukill Run, CR 30, closed due to high water
-
WV 67 to Campground closed due to high water
-
Castlemans Run, CR 32, closed for high water and trees down
-
Pierce Run, CR 20, closed due to high water
-
Lazears Run, CR 30/1, closed due to high water
District 4
Marion County
New Reports
-
US 19 near Hutchison Bridge closed
-
NOW CLEAR: 3 slides on CR 11, Flaggy Meadow Road
Remaining Closures
-
US 19, Hawkinberry Hollow Road, closed due to flooding
-
WV 73 near Boothsville Apartments is closed
-
Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Road
-
WV 91 outside Mannington is closed
-
Various routes in town of Rachel blocked by high water
-
US 250 CLOSED in Mannington
-
3 slides on CR 11, Flaggy Meadow Road
-
Slide on CR 60 near Bentons Ferry Bridge
-
Rock slide on Mount Zion Road
-
73/73 North near Boothsville road blocked by water.
Harrison County:
New Reports
-
Hardesty Run Road washed out, repairs underway
-
Crews report water starting to recede in most areas
Remaining Closures
-
Mon Power reporting rock slide on WV 58
-
Tree down on Turtle Tree Fork
-
Flooding on CR 3 in Wyatt, Peoria road.
-
WV 20 just past Gregors Run closed
-
Citizen reported tree on power lines Gypsy Hollow Rd.
-
Citizen reported Hardesty Run Road caved in, not passable by vehicle
-
CR 4, Margarette Road, rock slide
-
Road closed due to flooding at Crooked Run and Gregory Run.
Doddridge County:
-
Nutter Fork – CO 28 – Berm washed and undercut pavement, multiple culverts plugged
-
Chipps Run – CO 24 – Closed, washed out
-
Canton Run – CO 14 – Closed washed out with pavement removed
-
Knights Run – CO 24 – Water Damage
-
Garland Lane – CO 23/3 – Impassable
-
Franks Run – CO 6 – Water Damage
-
Nazarath Farm – CO 55/8 – Water Damage
-
Elkhorn Run – CO 55/14 – Water Damage
-
Ralph’s Run – 12 & 12/1 – Water Damage
-
Little Buck Run – CO 66 – Water Damage
-
Rush Run – CO 64 – Water Damage
-
Falling Timber – CO 68 & 70 – Water Damage
-
Rube Leggett – CO 40 – Water Damage
-
Riggins Run – CO 5 – Water Damage
Monongalia County:
-
Birch Hollow Road near Sky View Apartments – debris under bridge causing water to run on road
-
NOW OPEN: WV 7 west near Wadestown
-
CR 59 Dents Run Westover- standing water
-
Tree down on Rt 7 near Greer Limestone
-
County Rt 49 @ Dents Run and Granville Closed due to high water.
-
CR 41 Little Indian Creek Rd, CR 73 and 19 South toward Marion County all have trees down.
-
CR 76 Large tree blocking road
-
WV 7 @ Sabraton – standing water
-
CR 11 Wadestown Closed- High Water
-
CR 14 Wadestown Closed- High Water
-
CR 39/01 Blacks Run Closed- High Water
-
WV 7 east at Greer – Large Trees in roadway
-
CR 73 Trees and Debris
-
Trees and Debris on US 19 south toward Marion County. Gravel road scour and general damage throughout the County.
Taylor County:
-
Trees down on Greg Rd at intersection of Girl Scout Rd
-
Tree down on Iron Town Rd. 3.5 miles out. Crews cannot reach it until water subsides.
-
CR 44/8 Grand Street possibly washed out under road. Waiting for water to recede.
-
Riverside Drive CR 40 rock slide. Crews working to clear slide and unplug culvert.
-
96 Hollow Road-gravel bases road washed out. Two homes in that location. Citizens can exit in opposite direction until crews can repair road.
Preston County:
New Reports
-
Route 106, Bucklick Road, culvert washed out and road closed
Remaining Closures
-
Slide on WV 7 at 14.48 Mile Post
-
Route 26/26, Irona Snider Road, washed out
-
Slide on River Road at Pringle Tree Road reportedly blocking entire road
-
Tree in road on Beech Run in Albright
-
Route 51 Salt Lick Road closed due to high water
-
US 50 at intersection of WV 92 road closed due to high water
-
Route 7/2,Mckinney Cave, closed due to high water
-
Route 45/1 Crane school washed out
-
Route29/3 Jackie Brown washed out
-
Route 29/1 washed out
-
Citizen reported concrete washed out from old bridge base on old Tunnelton Road
-
Rt 50 at Ben DeWitt Bridge high water
-
Crane School Road toward St. Joes Road reports of high water
-
Culvert plugged on Cale Road causing flooding
-
Campground Road near old water plant under water
-
Requested that Greens Run Rd off North Preston Hwy be closed due to high water
-
Requested that Rt 92 and 50 closed due to high water over guardrail
-
Closed Sanders Hill near Fill Hollow Rd due to road washed out
-
High water on Kingwood Pike near Mill Chapel Church Rd.
-
WV 72 Landslide at Rowlesburg City Limits- One Lane Blocked
-
CR 52/07 Pleasantdale Road Kingwood- Landslide from above the road
-
CR 51 Saltlick Rowlesburg- Closed High Water
-
CR 66/07 Kaintown Road Fellowsville- Closed High Water
-
Trees and Debris causing problems on many roads in the Rowlesburg, Fellowsville and Kingwood
-
High water reported on George Washington Highway
-
Gravel based road damage various locations