Gov. Justice restores money for W.Va. Public Broadcasting to FY18 budget plan

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced that he is reinstating $4.6 million in his FY18 budget to fund the Educational Broadcasting Authority. The Governor is working on a deal with West Virginia University to allow Public Broadcasting to become a fully integrated part of WVU in the near future. Next year’s budget allocation will be a financial bridge to make the transition successful.

“Public Broadcasting is important to our state and our people, and I don’t want to see it disappear,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We are working with President Gordon Gee to transition West Virginia’s Public Broadcasting into the WVU family. The programs on Public Broadcasting help promote our state to the world and educate our people.”

See Gov. Justice letter to Legislature on topic here: Justice Letter on WVPB