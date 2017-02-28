Gov. Justice proposes new vehicle fees

By BETH HENRY-VANCE

The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians would drive on state toll roads for free but pay more for vehicle registration fees under state budget alternatives presented in a news briefing Monday by Gov. Jim Justice.

The proposals include updates to West Virginia’s “Save Our State Budget,” which Justice presented earlier this month and feature a mix of increases to fees and taxes as well as budget cuts of $50 million or more. The state is facing an estimated deficit of at least $500 million.

His updated proposals Monday included increasing the toll on the West Virginia Turnpike from $2 to $4 for out-of-state motorists, and increasing the gasoline excise tax by 4.5 cents a gallon — instead of the 10-cent increase he proposed earlier. His “Roads Plan” would create 48,000 “immediate jobs” and double the state’s maintenance fund from $150 million to $300 million for repairing roads, potholes and bridges.

Justice also presented a budget plan that would add a tax of 1 cent per ounce on sugary drinks, which he said could create about $85 million in revenue, and add a 50-cent tax per pack of cigarettes to generate an estimated $47.8 million.

These options could “promote better health in West Virginia,” he said, adding the overall goal of the West Virginia Legislature needs to be balancing the budget in a way that doesn’t “cripple” state residents.

“Without any question, the most important thing we can do in the state of West Virginia today … is come up with a budget and a pathway for growth,” Justice said, noting he’s received criticism of his proposals but has not received any viable alternatives from legislators. “We’ve got to get to rock-solid solutions and put people in the state of West Virginia on pathways to get out of this mess.”

His budget proposals also includes revisions to state contributions for teacher pensions, as well as changes to sales taxes and business taxes.

In regard to tolls, Justice said increased toll funding would be used for “bonding for all roads,” and there would be no changes to the existing Turnpike funding.

“I want every West Virginian to drive on our Turnpike or toll road for free,”Justice said, adding that anyone could choose to purchase an electronic E-ZPass account for $8, whether they live in state or not. “You can buy an E-ZPass if you want. … If you’re never on a turnpike, don’t buy it.”

Part of his proposed budget update also includes increasing Department of Motor Vehicles renewal fees from $30 to $50, while reducing the need for a state vehicle inspection from annually to once every three years. He said the average cost of a vehicle inspection is less than $15, so eliminating two inspections would save about $29. In the long run, he said the difference would be a net increase of just over $10 per year.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, issued a joint statement in response to Justice’s updated budget proposals, saying they are glad he is open to different options.

“We also agree that additional cuts of $50 million or more are needed, and we are carefully evaluating various options for significant cuts,” Carmichael and Armstead said in the release, adding they hope Justice “will continue to work with us on these and other ideas to close our budget gap.”

They said they agree that “we need to think big to solve our budget crisis,” and said legislators are working on “major tax reform proposals that will spur economic growth.”

“We are working night and day to solve this budget crisis, and are putting forward our own alternatives,” they said. “We are committed to doing everything we can to have a budget passed by this Legislature before we end our regular session on April 8.”

