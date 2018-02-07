Gov. Justice proposes moratorium on West Virginia PEIA changes

By NANCY PEYTON

The Logan Banner

LOGAN, W.Va. — During a town hall event Tuesday afternoon at Logan High School, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposed the possibility of freezing discussion of changes to the Public Employees Insurance Agency, at least until next year.

“Let’s try to work on a solution that’s a long-term solution to fix PEIA forever, and we can’t do that in a week,” Justice said. “There’s no way to do it until I know that we’ve got real money coming from somewhere or legislation passed that we’re going to increase gas severance or something like that.”

Teachers in the audience said while this would be a better solution than the current proposed changes, it does nothing to fix the problems already found in the system or the funding issues.

Justice said he was trying to seek the best possible solution to take back to Charleston, and that he feels a moratorium on PEIA changes with a caveat leaving the coverage at 80/20.

Logan County Board of Education President Paul Hardesty said he called on the governor to take action after hearing from local teachers during their one-day walkout and rally at the capitol Friday.

