Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for six counties due to flooding

WVDOH outlines problems, areas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for portions of the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia due to heavy rainfall that has caused significant flooding in those areas.

Counties included in the Declaration at this time are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison.

State and county emergency officials are currently evacuating some of those areas affected and the West Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to aid and assist in any way.

From Carrie E. Jones, communications specialist, WV DOH:

Attached is a list of rain related incidents being reported in Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties.

DOH Heavy Maintenance crews have been mobilized to deal with rock slides. Bridge inspectors are on stand by to head out in the field to inspect structures when water recedes.

We will attempt to provide an update every two hours.

Flooding Update:

7/29/2017 @ Noon

Marion County

New Reports

Rt. 73 near Boothsville Apartments is closed

Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Rd. at 693

Rt. 91 outside Mannington is closed

___________________________________________________

Major flooding in Rachel. Water rescues underway

Major flooding in Mannington, US 250 CLOSED in the area

3 slides on CR 11, Flaggy Meadow Road

Slide on CR 60 near Bentons Ferry Bridge

Rock slide on 281 at Mr. Zion Road

73/73 North near Boothsville road blocked by water.

Harrison County:

New Reports

Flooding R t3 Wyatt, Peoria road.

Rt. 20 North just past Gregors Run closed

Citizen reported tree on power lines Gypsy Hollow Rd.

Citizen reported Hardesty Run Road caved in, not passable by vehicle

_________________________________________________________

Rt 4 Margarette, rock slide , crews in route, road closed.

Road closed due to flooding at Crooked Run and Gregory Run.

Trees down on different routes.

Doddridge County:

Nutter Fork – CO 28 – Berm washed and undercut pavement, multiple culverts plugged

Chipps Run – CO 24 – Closed, washed out

Canton Run – CO 14 – Closed washed out with pavement removed

Knights Run – CO 24 – Water Damage

Garland Lane – CO 23/3 – Impassable

Franks Run – CO 6 – Water Damage

Nazarath Farm – CO 55/8 – Water Damage

Elkhorn Run – CO 55/14 – Water Damage

Ralph’s Run – 12 & 12/1 – Water Damage

Little Buck Run – CO 66 – Water Damage

Rush Run – CO 64 – Water Damage

Falling Timber – CO 68 & 70 – Water Damage

Rube Leggett – CO 40 – Water Damage

Riggins Run – CO 5 – Water Damage

Monongalia County:

County Rt 49 @ Dents Run and Granville Closed due to high water.

CR 41 Little Indian Creek Rd, CR 73 and 19 South toward Marion County all have trees down.

CR 76 Large tree blocking road. Crews working to clear out tree.

WV 7 @ Sabraton high water, but not closed.

WV 7 west near Wadestown Closed- High Water

CR 11 Wadestown Closed- High Water

CR 14 Wadestown Closed- High Water

CR 39/01 Blacks Run Closed- High Water

WV 7 Sabraton Ponding Water

WV 7 east at Greer – Large Trees in roadway

CR 59 Dents Run Westover-Granville Restricted due to High Water

CR 73 Trees and Debris

Trees and Debris on US 19 south toward Marion County. Gravel road scour and general damage throughout the County.

Taylor County:

Trees down on Greg Rd at intersection of Girl Scout Rd. Crews using endloader to remove trees.

Tree down on Iron Town Rd. 3.5 miles out. Crews cannot reach it until water subsides.

CR 44/8 Grand Street possibly washed out under road. Waiting for water to recede.

Riverside Drive CR 40 rock slide. Crews working to clear slide and unplug culvert.

96 Hollow Road-gravel bases road washed out. Two homes in that location. Citizens can exit in opposite direction until crews can repair road.

Preston County:

New Reports

Requested that Greens Run Rd off of North Preston Hwy be closed due to high water

Requested that Rt 92 and 50 closed due to high water over guardrail

Closed Sanders Hill near Fill Hollow Rd due to road washed out

High water on Kingwood Pike near Mill Chapel Church Rd.

____________________________________________________________________________

WV 72 Landslide at Rowlesburg City Limits- One Lane Blocked

CR 52/07 Pleasantdale Road Kingwood- Landslide from above the road. Road is blocked and Closed.

CR 51 Saltlick Rowlesburg- Closed High Water

CR 66/07 Kaintown Road Fellowsville- Closed High Water

Trees and Debris causing problems on many roads in the Rowlesburg, Fellowsville and Kingwood areas.

High water reported on George Washington Hwy.

Gravel based road damage various locations.

WV 7 slip near Kingwood and Terra Alta cleared.

