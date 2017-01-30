Gov. Justice appoints Clements to 2nd District WVa. Senate seat

Release from Gov. Justice’s office:

New Martinsville businessman to replace Leonhardt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has appointing Charles Clements to the fill the 2nd district state senate seat vacated by Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt.

The district covers all of Wetzel County, Tyler County, Doddridge County, Ritchie County and Calhoun County, and parts of Marshall County, Monongalia County, Marion County and Gilmer County.

Clements is a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and currently serves as the executive director of the West Virginia Route 2 and I-68 Authority. He served as member of the Governor’s transition policy committee on transportation.

“Charles Clements has always been committed to serving the people our great state and I am glad he will be able continue working to improve our state in the West Virginia Senate,” said Gov. Justice. “Charles understands that we need to seriously upgrade our infrastructure, and I look forward to working with him to fix our roads and bridges and to grow jobs throughout West Virginia. I know he will work hard for his constituents and help solve the state’s budget crisis.”

Clements served in the U.S. Army and was owner of Clements Oil Company for 34 years. Since 2004 he has operated H&R Block in New Martinsville.