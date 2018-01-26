Gov. Jim Justice says ‘please stop the rumors’ on his health

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice issued a brief statement Thursday evening, asking people to “please stop the rumors” about his health.

Saying these rumors are false, Justice said in the release that some are questioning his health instead of celebrating achievements taking place in the state.

“I have recently enjoyed grouse hunting and if people really want to see, come watch me coach tonight at Riverside or Saturday in Fairlea against George Washington,” Justice said in the release.

“I’ve had no recent doctors’ appointments, but the last time I did, they told me I’m in wonderful health, except for being a little chunky, and that I have incredible stamina.

“I pray every day for my health, the health of my family, and the health of all West Virginians. I encourage everyone else to do the same.”

See more from The Register-Herald