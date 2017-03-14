GOP leaders: Hold the line on spending

By LACIE PIERSON

The Herald-Dispatch

Between the seemingly black and white proposals from Justice and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson and House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, there appeared to be gray areas of concession. Carmichael and Armstead laid out their positions in a packed Senate Reception Area Monday afternoon.

Armstead said he consistently meets with House leadership about bills that are under consideration by committee members, and they took the costs of those measures into consideration when establishing the budget framework presented Monday.