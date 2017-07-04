Where to go to see fireworks this Fourth of July

Many West Virginia locations celebrated Independence Day over the weekend or Monday.

Charleston

Hosted by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the City of Charleston at Haddad Riverfront Park, this celebration will include food vendors, who will begin serving at 6:30 p.m. at the park. The orchestra’s brass ensemble will begin playing at 8 p.m. Fireworks will start after the show, at around 9:40 p.m.

Ripley

Fireworks will conclude Ripley’s week-long Independence Day celebration. Today’s festivities begin with a pancake breakfast at Calvary United Methodist Church at 7 a.m. The annual parade begins at noon, and later festivities include performances from an Alabama tribute band and an Elvis Presley tribute artist. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Buffalo

Free music by Crimson Conspiracy II from 7 to 10 p.m. at the town gazebo. Fireworks to follow.

Hurricane

Hurricane’s celebration will include a parade at 4 p.m. on Main Street, and inflatables, games and music from 5 to 10 p.m. at the city park. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Alderson

Alderson High School Memorial Field at 10:15 p.m.

Summersville

Northside Development Office off U.S. 19 in Summersville at dusk.

Beckley

Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center/Pinecrest area at 9:30 p.m.; 0r

Fireworks at Linda K. Epling Stadium following the West Virginia Miners baseball game.

Fayetteville

Fayetteville at Town Park at dusk.

Princeton

Princeton will host its Independence Day celebration starting at 1 p.m. at Hunnicut Field.

From children’s activities to music and skydiving, the celebration has something for everyone.

Logan

The City of Logan’s July 4 fireworks displays will be at 10 p.m.

The fireworks will be “shot” from the water tower in Logan, and it will be most visible from Midelburg Island and all throughout downtown.

The Freedom Festival River Float will also take place July 4 at noon.

Ripley

After a full day of celebration, a fireworks extravaganza to wraps up the daylong patriotism at 10 p.m.

Weston

The annual Fireman’s Rodeo, which consists of firefighters in turnout gear competing in a bucket brigade, midnight alarm, tug-of-war, water battle and hose relay will take up most of the evening Tuesday.

Fireworks will be set off by firefighters at 10:15 p.m., weather permitting, and will be free to the public this year.