Give2WV Day invests in next 154 years: $750,000 raised

Release from Philanthropy WV:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On the occasion of West Virginia’s 154th Birthday, Philanthropy WV and Community Foundations across the state celebrate the generosity of the Mountain State’s people and communities.

On May 2, the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, and the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, Philanthropy West Virginia on behalf of Hampshire County Community Foundation, Hardy County Community Foundation, and the Hinton Area Foundation hosted Give2WV Day, Amazing Raise, and Give Local MOV.

This year’s 24-hour giving day raised over $750,000 dollars for a diversity of community organizations, endowment funds, and critical community programs in over 20 counties.

“On WV Day, we celebrate the total dollars raised among these 20 plus counties with over $770,000 for critical community programs and services,” said Paul D. Daugherty, president & CEO of Philanthropy West Virginia. The 24 Hour Giving Day was focused on raising much needed charitable dollars to support critical organizations and permanent funds that invest in strengthening West Virginia’s communities. Daugherty adds, “At a time when we see much division and conflict in the country, Give2WV Day is an exceptional way that unites citizens and communities to put WV First by giving local and living the American practice of philanthropy.”

The leadership of The Amazing Raise of the Ohio Valley, (led by the Community Foundation of the Ohio Valley), Give Local MOV (led by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation), and Give2WV Day (serving Hardy, Hampshire, and Summers counties) show that West Virginians living here and those who have moved away to other parts of our country love their home communities and #PutWV1st. The local leaders of the each giving day shared on the Give2WV Day success:

Amazing Raise: Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley – “The spirit of giving was certainly alive and well in the Northern Panhandle on May 2nd as more than 2,450 gifts were received through the Amazing Raise Ohio Valley for a total of $415,630. It was our pleasure at the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley to host this event for the fourth year in a row.” – Susie Nelson, Executive Director of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

GiveLocalMOV: Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates – “A giving day, like that sponsored by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) offers an opportunity to celebrate philanthropy as we challenge each other to step up and participate. On a day like Give Local MOV, when so many people join their resources together, the partnerships and hope that we generate results in a powerful force for local good.” – Judy Sjostedt, Executive Director of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates.

Give2WV Day: Hampshire & Hardy Counties – “Give2WV Day has a been an energizing program to promote the impact of local philanthropy, engaging more citizens, and provide solutions for our local communities. We are thankful for the support of local citizens who put our community, county, and WV first.” – Amy Pancake, Affiliates Director of the Hampshire & Hardy County affiliates of the Eastern WV Community Foundation

Give2WV Day: Hinton Area Foundation – “The Hinton Area Foundation sees the Give2WV Day and the outpouring of local giving as an inspiring and revitalizing grassroots community movement for long-term county benefit. The generosity of our citizens and natives of these projects and funds successfully adds not only a better quality of life for individuals, but a strengthened community” – Dr. Jerry Beasley, Board Member of the Hinton Area Foundation

“With the success of raising over $750,000 dollars among these 20 plus counties, West Virginia Day serves as the prime day to celebrate this success and generosity of thousands of West Virginians,” Daugherty said. “We thank these many donors for their forward thinking of investing in West Virginia’s future. The Mountain State is in the midst of a $30 plus billion wealth transfer among generations and our commitment is to engage at least 5 percent to build local community based philanthropy.”