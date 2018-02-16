George Washington High School student charged with threats of terrorist acts

By GUISEPPE SABELLA

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Police arrested a student of George Washington High School on Friday morning after he allegedly posted a threatening video on social media — the second supposed threat against the school in two days.

Corey Michael Duff, 18, is accused of posting the threat to Snapchat on Thursday, a phone application for video and picture messaging, according to a news release from Lt. Autumn Davis, a spokeswoman for the Charleston Police Department.

“Mr. Duff was under suspension for an unrelated matter,” the release said.

For the second day in a row, police lined the high school’s entrance as students arrived in the morning.

The department previously investigated a threat allegedly made by a student on Wednesday night, prompting increased patrols the next day. No evidence of an actual threat was ever discovered.

