George Bennett to headline 7th Annual WV Bioscience Summita April 25

BIOSCIENCE ASSOCIATION OF WEST VIRGINIA NEWS RELEASE:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (April 2017) – Morgantown-native and serial entrepreneur George Bennett has been building innovation-driven businesses for more than 40 years. From international consulting firms like Bain & Company to healthcare enterprises like Good Measures, LLC,

Bennett will share his story and offer strategies for growing the West Virginia life science economy during his keynote presentation at the 7th Annual West Virginia Bioscience Summit. The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at the Waterfront Place Hotel in Morgantown.

The event will also feature a “fire-side chat” between Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and Shepherd University President Mary Hendrix discussing the role of academia in spurring private sector life science growth.

Dr. Sally Hodder, director of the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute (WVCTSI) and Associate Vice President for Clinical and Translational Science at WVU, will moderate the segment and focus discussion on the ways in which academia, and more specifically WVU, Shepherd and Marshall, are promoting economic development in the life sciences in West Virginia.

Dr. Clay Marsh, Vice President & Executive Dean for Health Sciences at WVU, will address the conference and speak to how entrepreneurship and vibrant economies lead to healthier communities. And, the event will feature content related to funding opportunities in the life sciences, commercialization initiatives and much more.

The event will also feature a special Life Science Research Showcase & Receptionfrom 4:30-7pm. Faculty-led research teams, academicians, clinicians and companies from around the state will showcase their work to the events’ audience, which will be comprised of life science companies, investors, researchers, service providers, among others.

Event sponsorship is being provided by the following: West Virginia University, BIO, Mylan, VWR International, TechConnect West Virginia, PhRMA, West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust, Amgen and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association.

Registration is still available and can be accessed by visiting www.biowv.org. For additional information, contact Bryan Brown at (304) 546-5500.