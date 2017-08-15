Geocaching for the Mothman, Aug. 19-20

By MORGAN McKINNESS

Point Pleasant Register

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Geocache fans will be swarming to Point Pleasant next week for the annual Mothman Geotrail event, set for Aug. 19 – 20.

The event begins with a night trail Friday at the West Virginia State Farm Museum, and ends Saturday evening after a day of geocaching in downtown Point Pleasant.

Starting Friday at 9 p.m. at the farm museum, the night trail will go into TNT along the Mothman Trail, where several geocaches have been stationed. This event will offer participants a special geocoin, one of two available at this year’s event. After the night trail, event members will be invited to the Coffee Grinder on Main Street at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Starting at 9 a.m., Saturday, will be CITO, which stands for cache in, trash out. This will have geocachers picking up trash in downtown Point to help give back to the community. The main event will start at the Riverfront Park at 10:30 a.m., with the Daytime Trail kicking off at noon. A special geocoin will also be given out to those completing this trail as well, with 200 in total being given out for the event.

Preregistration is also available, with a variety of packages available. Admission is free, however packages range up to $145 including meal tickets, VIP specific geocoins, special access, and many other items. A basic package starts at $8 including admission to the Mothman Museum and a nametag.

To sign up for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mothman-geotrail-2017-tickets-32658811384?aff=erelexpmlt#tickets or visit their Facebook Page by searching “MothMan GeoTrail 2017”.

This event is organized by Jacob Farley, a student at Point Pleasant High School who is a fan of geocaching.

“It takes you places you never knew were in your hometown,” said Farley. “I’ve found a lot of really awesome places.”

He and his family organized the Mothman Geotrail last year, which saw 300 people come from out of town for the event. Mason County Tourism Director Denny Bellamy explained that this group was one of the first to be surveyed for tourism purposes. He explained that they all came from out of town, enjoyed the city and community, and spent money in the local economy.

“Why not do something fun in Point Pleasant? Other places do it, so why not here?” Stated Farley.

