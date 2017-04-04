Gee urges locals to contact state senators following budget cut

Staff reports

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU President E. Gordon Gee sent a message to the university community April 4 urging people to contact Republican state senators following a Senate Finance Committee decision to cut WVU’s budget by 15 percent.

According to Gee’s letter, the Senate Finance committee distributed a budget bill that reduces appropriations to WVU by 15 percent and makes reductions to other programs on campus.

“Our leaders should be investing in higher education to ensure a prosperous future for all 1.8 million West Virginians. Our University has already lost nearly $29 million in base reductions compared to 2011. This additional reduction will be devastating to West Virginia University and all of the other four-year institutions in this state,” Gee said.

He outlined the potential implications of such a cut: “Reductions of this magnitude will have a severe, negative impact to our institution. It will mean significant layoffs for our staff, increased tuition for our students, a fundamental change to WVU Extension Service and the reduction of academic programs.”

He concluded by asking people to share the message and contact GOP state senators.

