Gee to chair Big 12 committee

Staff reports

The State Journal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University President Gordon Gee will chair the Big 12 Board of Directors Executive Committee, beginning July 1.

The Big 12 also said TCU Chancellor Victor Boshini will serve as vice-chair, and Texas President Gregory Fenves will take over as secretary/treasurer. Gee is “one of America’s most prominent higher education leaders, having led universities for more than three decades,” the Big 12 said. In 2009, Time magazine named him one of the top 10 university presidents in the United States.

He served as WVU president from 1981-1985 before moving to the University of Colorado (1985-1990), Brown University (1998-2000) and Vanderbilt University (2001-2007). He also served as president of Ohio State University from 1990-1997 and again from 2007-2013 before returning to WVU in 2014.

See more from The State Journal