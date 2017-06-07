Gee to chair Big 12 committee
Staff reports
The State Journal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University President Gordon Gee will chair the Big 12 Board of Directors Executive Committee, beginning July 1.
He served as WVU president from 1981-1985 before moving to the University of Colorado (1985-1990), Brown University (1998-2000) and Vanderbilt University (2001-2007). He also served as president of Ohio State University from 1990-1997 and again from 2007-2013 before returning to WVU in 2014.
