Gearheart seeks GOP nomination for U.S. House 3rd District seat

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Del. Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer County) is returning to his political roots in a sense by throwing his hat into the ring to pursue a federal office.

Losing a bid for former Rep. Nick Rahall’s seat in 2008 helped paved the way for him to run for and win a state delegate seat in 2010, but Gearheart said he has always wanted to serve at the federal level.

With 3rd District Rep. Evan Jenkins running for the Republican nomination to vie for Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat this year, Gearheart is seizing the opportunity.

“I started in politics running for Congress,” he said. “That was in 2008 and then I lost the primary to run again in 2010 by 300 votes.”

Gearheart said he believes he is “imminently qualified” for the job.

